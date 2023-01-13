WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

236 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 17 ft at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Combined seas 14 to 17 ft. Bar conditions severe with

breakers covering the bar. Maximum ebb currents will occur

around 830 AM and 815 PM Friday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 17

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

