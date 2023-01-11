WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 11 ft. Bar conditions moderate to

rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 715 AM and 700

PM Wednesday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 11 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas

around 10 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 AM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 15 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

