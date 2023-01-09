WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 238 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and east winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. Seas 11 to 14 ft during the 2.93 kt ebb current at 607 AM Monday morning. Seas 10 to 13 ft during the 5.36 kt ebb current at 601 PM Monday. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather