WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1059 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West wind 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 ft. Bar conditions generally

moderate. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1145 PM

Saturday night and 1230 PM Sunday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

* WHAT...Seas around 10 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather