WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

225 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 ft at 15 seconds and east winds 10 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas may become very steep at times with

dominant periods 10 seconds or less, especially near river and

by bars.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal

waters.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather