WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 207 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. .IN THE MAIN CHANNEL... .GENERAL SEAS...9 to 11 ft today, then 10 to 12 ft tonight, and holding at 10 to 11 ft through Wednesday. .FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 4.44 kt at 507 AM Tuesday. Seas 11 ft. .SECOND EBB...Strong ebb current of 6.27 kt at 519 PM Tuesday. Seas near 12 ft. .THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 4.31 kt at 543 AM Wednesday. Seas 11 to 12 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.