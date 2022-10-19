WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 12 ft at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

* WHAT...Combined seas 5 to 7 feet, building to 10 ft this

afternoon. Bar conditions moderate becoming rough. Maximum ebb

currents will occur around 115 PM this afternoon and 115 AM

Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

