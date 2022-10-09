WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 200 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 NM or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather