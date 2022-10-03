WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

209 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 mile or less at

times.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather