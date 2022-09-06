WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To

Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point

Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

