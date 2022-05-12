WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 245 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to midnight PDT tonight. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather