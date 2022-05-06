WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

339 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 11 ft easing to 7 to 9 ft Friday

afternoon. Bar conditions moderate to rough. Maximum ebb

currents will occur around 830 AM and 915 PM Friday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 16

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

