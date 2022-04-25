WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1057 PM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 ft decreasing to 6 to 8 ft late Monday before decreasing to 4 to 6 ft Tuesday. - FIRST EBB...Around 115 AM Monday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Around 130 PM Monday. Seas near 10 ft with - THIRD EBB...Around 215 AM Tuesday. Seas near 9 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 3 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather