WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance

U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather