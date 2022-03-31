WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

143 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 9 to 11 feet early

this morning. A maximum ebb current will occur around 445 AM.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas around 10 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out

60 nm and West Entrance U.S. Waters Strait of Juan de Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

