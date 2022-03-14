WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 244 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 9 ft at 12 seconds becoming 9 ft at 18 seconds tonight. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 ft building to 11 to 13 ft Tuesday morning. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 3 AM and 3 PM today and 345 AM Tuesday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southerly wind 20 to 30 kt becoming southwest and easing to 15 to 25 kt tonight and Tuesday. Seas 9 ft at 12 seconds building to 16 ft at 16 seconds Tuesday. Seas subsiding to 12 ft at 16 seconds Tuesday night. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather