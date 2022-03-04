WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

146 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 AM TODAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 7 to 8 ft this morning, then around 6 ft

this afternoon and tonight.

- FIRST EBB...Around 545 AM today, with seas 10 to 11 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 6 PM today, with seas near 9 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather