WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 257 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 feet subsiding to 6 to 8 ft tonight. Bar conditions rough becoming moderate tonight. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 430 AM and 445 PM today. The afternoon ebb will be very strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West wind 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.