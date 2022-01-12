WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1244 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Around 12 to 14 ft tonight, gradually subsiding to 9 to 11 ft Wed. - FIRST EBB...Around 1215 AM Wednesday. Seas to 13 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 100 PM Wednesday. Seas to 13 ft with breakers possible. - THIRD EBB...Around 115 AM Thursday. Seas to 11 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather