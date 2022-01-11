WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

155 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 ft early Tuesday morning, increasing

to 12 to 14 ft by mid Tuesday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1200 PM Tuesday. Seas to 16 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 1215 AM Wednesday. Seas to 14 ft with

breaker possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 100 PM Wednesday. Seas to 12 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

