WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 314 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft today, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft tonight and holding through Saturday. - FIRST EBB...Around 215 AM Friday. Seas to 7 to 9 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 245 PM Friday. Seas to 9 ft with breakers. - THIRD EBB...Around 2 AM Saturday. Seas to 6 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM to 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather