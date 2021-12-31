WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft today, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft tonight

and holding through Saturday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 215 AM Friday. Seas to 7 to 9 ft with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 245 PM Friday. Seas to 9

ft with breakers.

- THIRD EBB...Around 2 AM Saturday. Seas to 6 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM to 5 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

