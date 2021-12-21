WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 206 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...3 to 5 ft building to 5 to 7 ft Tuesday night. - FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Tuesday. Seas near 6 ft. - SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 6 PM Tuesday. Seas near 9 ft with breakers. - THIRD EBB...Around 630 AM Wednesday. Seas near 9 ft with breakers possible. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather