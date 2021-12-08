WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

213 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Building to 7 to 9 feet through Wednesday

evening.

- FIRST EBB...Around 745 AM Wednesday. Seas to 8 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 8 PM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft

with breakers likely.

- THIRD EBB...Around 845 AM Thursday. Seas to 10 ft.

.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning.

Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather