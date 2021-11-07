WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

202 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 11 ft today through Mon am.

- FIRST EBB...around 6 am today, with seas near 14 feet with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...very strong ebb around 615 pm today. Seas near 14

ft with breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather