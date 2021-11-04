WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 219 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Building to 17 to 20 feet by late Thursday morning, then gradually easing to around 13 feet by Friday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 445 am Thursday, with seas near 16 ft and breakers. - SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 515 pm Thursday, with seas near 18 ft with breakers. - THIRD EBB...Around 530 am Friday, with seas near 14 feet and breakers likely. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather