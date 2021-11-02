WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 6 AM PDT

Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

