WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

208 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...mostly around 8 ft today through Thu.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1130 am today, with seas near 9 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 1145 pm today, with seas 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

