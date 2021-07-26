WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 258 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have subsided below advisory thresholds. Thus, the small craft advisory has been cancelled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have subsided below advisory thresholds. Thus, the small craft advisory has been cancelled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather