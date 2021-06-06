WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

849 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 10 feet at 10 seconds and south winds 15 to 25

kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm. Winds will be strongest south of Point Grenville.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather