WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 246 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.