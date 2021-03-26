WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 307 AM PDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft Fri afternoon, and then to 3 to 5 ft early Saturday Morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Friday. Seas near 11 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 415 PM Friday. Seas near 9 ft. - THIRD EBB...Around 445 AM Saturday. Seas near 7 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather