WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

214 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 11 ft at

11 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15

to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 2 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

