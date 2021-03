WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1213 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...BRIEF WATERSPOUT POTENTIAL ALONG THE COAST...

A rotating shower off the Clallam county Coast has the potential

to produce a waterspout as it moves north towards Cape Flattery

over the next hour.

_____

