WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
234 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 ft easing to 6 to 8 ft by
Saturday afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1030 AM Saturday. Seas near 12 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
