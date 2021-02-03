https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15920618.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
258 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 8 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
