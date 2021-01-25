WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

220 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Between 10 to 12 ft, easing to 8 to 10 ft

Monday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 215 AM this morning. Seas to 12 ft with breakers

possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 230 PM today. Seas 11 to 13 ft with

breakers likely.

- THIRD EBB...Around 315 AM Tuesday. Seas 10 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

