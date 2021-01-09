WA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

247 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 12 ft in the morning 9 ft in the

afternoon. Seas building to 15 to 18 ft Sunday.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 130 PM Saturday. Seas near

11 ft with breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...around 2 AM Sunday. Seas near 13 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

