WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 16 to 18 ft at 18

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 kt and

seas 19 to 24 ft at 18 seconds. For the Gale Warning, west

winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 19 to 24 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville

To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 PM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 14 to 16 feet building to 18 to 21 feet

this afternoon and evening with breakers. Bar conditions severe.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 630 AM and 630 PM. The

evening ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...around 18 ft today and tonight.

- FIRST EBB...Around 645 AM this morning. Seas to 20 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 645 PM this evening. Seas

to 21 ft with breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather