WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 feet slowly subsiding to 8 to 10 feet
by Saturday night, and remain there through Sunday night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 230 PM Saturday. Seas to 13 feet with
breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB...Around 245 AM Sunday. Seas to 13 feet with
breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
