WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
236 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 15 to 20 ft at 18
seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft building to 17 to 19 ft late
this afternoon. Bar conditions rough becoming severe with
breakers covering the bar late this afternoon. Maximum ebb
currents will occur around 430 AM and 5 PM today. The
afternoon ebb will be very strong.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, Southeast wind 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM PST this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
_____
