WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

232 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 7 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this

morning to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 30 to 40 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 7 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

