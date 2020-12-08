WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 17 to 22 ft at 18

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. Winds will ease later this

morning, but seas will remain elevated through tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 16 to 21 feet, with breakers likely during

the morning ebb. Bar conditions severe.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur around

1045 AM and 1045 PM Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 16 ft gradually subsiding through

Tuesday night and reaching 8 ft by Wednesday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 11 AM Tuesday. Seas to 18 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 11 PM Tuesday. Seas to 14 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Around 1215 PM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

