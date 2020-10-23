WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...3 to 5 ft today, rising to 6 to 8 ft

tonight then 4 to 6 ft Saturday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1115 AM Friday, with seas near 5 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 1130 PM Friday, with seas near 9 ft.

Breakers likely.

- THIRD EBB...Around 1215 PM Saturday, with seas near 7 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather