WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West swell building to 10 ft at 10 seconds this afternoon

and to 12 ft at 16 seconds tonight, Swell subsiding to 9 feet

at 13 seconds Tuesday morning. North winds 15 to 25 kt tonight

becoming northeast 10 to 20 kt after midnight.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West swell around 10 ft at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 ft tonight into early Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

