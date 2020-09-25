WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...12 to 14 ft through Friday easing to 6 to 8 ft
by Saturday.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1245 PM Friday. Seas to 16 ft with
breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB... Around 1 AM Saturday. Seas to 14 ft with
breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather