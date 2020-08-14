WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
251 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased below advisory thresholds, so the advisory has
been cancelled.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Cape Shoalwater out
10 nm.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
