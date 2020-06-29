WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

848 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

