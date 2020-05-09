WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

308 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 6 ft.

- FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 645 AM Saturday. Seas 7 to

9 ft with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather