WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 ft today then 6 ft tonight into

early Wednesday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 830 AM Tuesday, with seas near 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

