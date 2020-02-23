WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Central U.S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca...
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm...
Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm...
Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm...
* Until 430 AM PST
* At 404 AM PST, a line of strong thunderstorms capable of producing
waterspouts were located along a line extending from near James
Island to 27 nm northwest of Point Grenville, moving northeast at
35 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create
locally hazardous seas.
* Locations impacted include...
James Island.
_____
